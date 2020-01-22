Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: Jan. 22, 2020, Wednesday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 22, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

This Afternoon – Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. Breezy, with a west wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Thursday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. West wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. West southwest wind 6 to 13 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. West wind around 10 mph.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 34. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Sunday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34.

Sunday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Monday – A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34.

Monday Night – A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17.