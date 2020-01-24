Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: Jan. 24, 2020, Friday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 24, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

This Afternoon – Snow likely, mainly after 5 pm. Cloudy, with a high near 34. West southwest wind around 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.

Tonight – Snow likely, mainly before 7 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.

Saturday – A slight chance of snow between 7 am and 8 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 15 mph.

Sunday – Cloudy, with a high near 35. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. West wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 34. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – Cloudy, with a low around 18.

Wednesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.