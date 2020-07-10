Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: July 10, 2020

SWEETWATER, WYOMING (July 10, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
This Afternoon — Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Windy, with a west wind around 26 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph.
Tonight — Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 19 to 24 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.
Saturday — Sunny, with a high near 91. Light and variable wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Saturday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 56. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable.
Sunday — Sunny, with a high near 92. Breezy, with a light south southwest wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Sunday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Monday — Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a light west southwest wind becoming west 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Monday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy.
Tuesday — Sunny, with a high near 83.
Tuesday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 49.
Wednesday — Sunny, with a high near 85.
Wednesday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 51.
Thursday — Sunny, with a high near 87.