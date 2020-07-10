Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: July 10, 2020

This Afternoon — Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Windy, with a west wind around 26 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph.

Tonight — Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 19 to 24 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Saturday — Sunny, with a high near 91. Light and variable wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 56. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable.

Advertisement

Sunday — Sunny, with a high near 92. Breezy, with a light south southwest wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Sunday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Monday — Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a light west southwest wind becoming west 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Monday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy.

Advertisement

Tuesday — Sunny, with a high near 83.

Tuesday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Wednesday — Sunny, with a high near 85.

Wednesday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Thursday — Sunny, with a high near 87.