Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: July 13, 2020

This Afternoon — Sunny, with a high near 88. Windy, with a west wind 28 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph.

Tonight — Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Windy, with a west wind 18 to 28 mph becoming east 6 to 11 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 43 mph.

Tuesday — Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 7 to 12 mph becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tuesday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 13 to 18 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday — Sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 49. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light west southwest after midnight.

Thursday — Sunny, with a high near 88. Light west southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Friday — Sunny, with a high near 90.

Friday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Saturday — Sunny, with a high near 88.

Saturday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Sunday — Sunny, with a high near 86.