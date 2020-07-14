Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: July 14, 2020

SWEETWATER, WYOMING (July 14, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

This Afternoon – Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a west northwest wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 16 to 21 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Thursday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Breezy.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 84.