Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: July 15, 2020

This Afternoon – Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a west wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight – Clear, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west southwest 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Advertisement

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 54. West wind 5 to 14 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Advertisement

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 85.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 84.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 85.