Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: July 16, 2020

This Afternoon — Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tonight — Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a southwest wind 12 to 17 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Friday — Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a light west southwest wind becoming southwest 16 to 21 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Friday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Saturday — Sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Saturday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 13 to 18 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Sunday — Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west northwest 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Sunday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Breezy.

Monday — Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy.

Monday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Breezy.

Tuesday — Sunny, with a high near 86.

Tuesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Wednesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.