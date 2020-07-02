Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: July 2, 2020

This Afternoon — Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a southwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight — Clear, with a low around 51. Southwest wind 6 to 13 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Friday — Isolated showers after 4pm. Sunny, with a high near 84. South southeast wind 5 to 14 mph becoming west southwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 55. West southwest wind 5 to 14 mph becoming south southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Advertisement

Independence Day — Sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Saturday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 54. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light west northwest in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Sunday — Sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Sunday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Advertisement

Monday — Sunny, with a high near 87.

Monday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Tuesday — Sunny, with a high near 87.

Tuesday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Wednesday — Sunny, with a high near 85.