Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: July 22, 2020

This Afternoon — Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight — Isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a south wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday — Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west southwest 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night — Isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. West wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday — Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light south wind becoming west southwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. West southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light south southwest after midnight.

Saturday — Sunny, with a high near 84. Light south southwest wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Saturday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Sunday — Sunny, with a high near 85.

Sunday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Monday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Monday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Tuesday — A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.