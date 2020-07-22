Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: July 22, 2020

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]
SWEETWATER, WYOMING (July 22, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
This Afternoon — Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight — Isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a south wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday — Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west southwest 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday Night — Isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. West wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday — Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light south wind becoming west southwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. West southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light south southwest after midnight.
Saturday — Sunny, with a high near 84. Light south southwest wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Saturday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Sunday — Sunny, with a high near 85.
Sunday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Monday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
Monday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Tuesday — A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.