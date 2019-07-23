Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: July 23, 2019, Tuesday

Here is your updated Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. South wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
Tonight: Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Southwest wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. West wind 8 to 11 mph.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Breezy.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy.