Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: July 24, 2019, Wednesday

This Afternoon: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. West southwest wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight: Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Southwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light west southwest in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Northwest wind 5 to 14 mph becoming west southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. West wind 7 to 10 mph.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Breezy.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 88.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy.

