Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: July 24, 2020

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]
SWEETWATER, WYOMING (July 24, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
This Afternoon — Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Southwest wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tonight — Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Saturday — Sunny, with a high near 83. Light south southwest wind becoming west southwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Saturday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Sunday — Sunny, with a high near 84. East northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Sunday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east after midnight.
Monday — Sunny, with a high near 86. East wind 5 to 8 mph.
Monday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Tuesday — A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.
Tuesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Wednesday — Sunny, with a high near 85.
Wednesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Thursday — Sunny, with a high near 85.