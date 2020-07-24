Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: July 24, 2020

This Afternoon — Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Southwest wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight — Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Saturday — Sunny, with a high near 83. Light south southwest wind becoming west southwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Saturday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Sunday — Sunny, with a high near 84. East northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Sunday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east after midnight.

Monday — Sunny, with a high near 86. East wind 5 to 8 mph.

Monday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Tuesday — A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Tuesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Wednesday — Sunny, with a high near 85.

Wednesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Thursday — Sunny, with a high near 85.