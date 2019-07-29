Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: July 29, 2019, Monday

This Afternoon: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 15 mph becoming south in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Advertisement

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 18 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a southwest wind 9 to 16 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Advertisement

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Friday: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Advertisement

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Advertisement