Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: July 29, 2019, Monday

Here is your updated Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
This Afternoon: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 15 mph becoming south in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 18 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a southwest wind 9 to 16 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph.
Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Friday: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Saturday: A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Sunday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.