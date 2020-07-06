Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: July 6, 2020

This Afternoon — Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight — Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Breezy, with a west wind 12 to 17 mph becoming east northeast 6 to 11 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Tuesday — Sunny, with a high near 88. Windy, with an east southeast wind 7 to 12 mph becoming west southwest 18 to 28 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph.

Tuesday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a west wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Wednesday — Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday Night — Clear, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a west wind 12 to 17 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Thursday — Sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Thursday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Friday — Sunny, with a high near 90.

Friday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Breezy.

Saturday — Sunny, with a high near 89.

Saturday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Sunday — Sunny, with a high near 88.