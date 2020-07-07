Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: July 7, 2020

SWEETWATER, WYOMING (July 7, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
This Afternoon — Sunny, with a high near 88. Windy, with a west southwest wind around 26 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.
Tonight — Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.
Wednesday — Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Wednesday Night — Clear, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Thursday — Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Thursday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Friday — Sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 16 to 21 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.
Friday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy.
Saturday — Sunny, with a high near 90.
Saturday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Sunday — Sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy.
Sunday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy.
Monday — Sunny, with a high near 87.