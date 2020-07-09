Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: July 9, 2020

This Afternoon — Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tonight — Clear, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Friday — Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Friday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph becoming east southeast 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Advertisement

Saturday — Sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Saturday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 55. West wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday — Sunny, with a high near 93. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Sunday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Breezy.

Advertisement

Monday — Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy.

Monday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy.

Tuesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy.

Tuesday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Breezy.

Wednesday — Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy.