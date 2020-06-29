Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: June 29, 2020

This Afternoon — Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a steady temperature around 53. Breezy, with a west northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight — Scattered showers, mainly before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 8 to 15 mph becoming south southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday — Scattered showers, mainly between 7am and 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph becoming south southwest 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Wednesday — Sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Wednesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. South wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Thursday — Sunny, with a high near 80. West southwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Thursday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Friday — Sunny, with a high near 81.

Friday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Independence Day — Sunny, with a high near 82.

Saturday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Sunday — Sunny, with a high near 84.