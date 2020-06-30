Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: June 30, 2020

SWEETWATER, WYOMING (June 30, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
This Afternoon – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 5pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy, with a west wind 21 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.
Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph becoming southwest 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.
Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a south wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 80. Southwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 53. West southwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming southeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Friday – Sunny, with a high near 81. South southeast wind 7 to 11 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Independence Day – Sunny, with a high near 82.
Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 84.
Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 57.
Monday – Sunny, with a high near 83.