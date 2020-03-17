Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: March 17, Tuesday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (March 17, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Sponsor

This Afternoon – Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a southwest wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tonight – A 20 percent chance of snow after 5am. Mostly clear, with a low around 28. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday – A chance of snow before 10am, then a chance of rain and snow between 10am and 11am, then a chance of rain after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Southwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Wednesday Night – A chance of rain before 7pm, then a chance of rain and snow between 7pm and 8pm, then a chance of snow after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Advertisement

Thursday – Snow likely. Cloudy, with a high near 37. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Thursday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 35. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Advertisement

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 46.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.