Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: March 18, Wednesday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (March 18, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

This Afternoon – A 40 percent chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Southwest wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight – A chance of rain before 7pm, then a chance of rain and snow between 7pm and 9pm, then a chance of snow after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Thursday – Snow likely before 2pm, then rain and snow likely between 2pm and 5pm, then a chance of snow after 5pm. Cloudy, with a high near 39. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Thursday Night – A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Friday – A 20 percent chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. West southwest wind 7 to 14 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 17 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 22.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 25.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy.

Monday Night – A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.