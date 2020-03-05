Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: March 5, Thursday

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. South southwest wind 6 to 13 mph.

Sunday – A chance of snow before noon, then a chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Southwest wind 5 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.