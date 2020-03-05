Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: March 5, Thursday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (March 5, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
This Afternoon – Sunny, with a high near 49. West southwest wind around 10 mph.
Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 21. South wind 3 to 6 mph.
Friday – Sunny, with a high near 51. Light south wind increasing to 6 to 11 mph in the morning.
Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 24. South wind around 10 mph.
Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. South southwest wind 6 to 13 mph.
Sunday – A chance of snow before noon, then a chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Southwest wind 5 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.
Monday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44.
Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.
Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 43.
Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.
Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 42.