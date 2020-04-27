Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: Monday, April 27

This Afternoon — Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Windy, with a west wind around 30 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph.

Tonight — Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Windy, with a west wind 24 to 29 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph.

Tuesday — Sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Tuesday Night — Clear, with a low around 38. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 13 to 18 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday — Sunny, with a high near 76. Light south southwest wind becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday — Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a light south southwest wind becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Thursday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Friday — A 20 percent chance of rain after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Friday Night — A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Saturday — A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69.

Saturday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Sunday — A slight chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy.