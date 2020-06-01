Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: Monday, June 1, 2020

SWEETWATER, WYOMING (June 1, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

This Afternoon – Sunny, with a steady temperature around 82. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 18 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a west wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph becoming light. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 23 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy.

Friday Night – A 40 percent chance of showers after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy.

Saturday – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Breezy.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy.

Sunday – A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy.