Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: Monday, June 22, 2020

SWEETWATER, WYOMING (June 22, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
This Afternoon — Sunny, with a high near 78. West wind around 10 mph.
Tonight — Mostly clear, with a low around 50. West northwest wind 5 to 11 mph becoming east northeast after midnight.
Tuesday — Sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 53. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday — Sunny, with a high near 86. Light southwest wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Wednesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Thursday — A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Thursday Night — A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Friday — A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday Night — A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Saturday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.
Saturday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Sunday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy.