Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: Monday, June 22, 2020

This Afternoon — Sunny, with a high near 78. West wind around 10 mph.

Tonight — Mostly clear, with a low around 50. West northwest wind 5 to 11 mph becoming east northeast after midnight.

Tuesday — Sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 53. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday — Sunny, with a high near 86. Light southwest wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Thursday — A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Thursday Night — A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Friday — A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night — A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Saturday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Saturday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Sunday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy.