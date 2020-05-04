Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: Monday, May 4

This Afternoon — Sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a west northwest wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tonight — Clear, with a low around 31. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday — Sunny, with a high near 66. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Tuesday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 37. West wind 5 to 13 mph becoming east in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with an east wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Wednesday Night — Clear, with a low around 38. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Thursday — Sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Thursday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Friday — Sunny, with a high near 65.

Friday Night — Clear, with a low around 38.

Saturday — Sunny, with a high near 66.

Saturday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Sunday — Sunny, with a high near 68.