Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: November 2, 2019

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Oct. 30, 2019) – Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming. Sponsor This Afternoon Sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 19. Southwest wind 8 to 10 mph. Advertisement

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 42. West southwest wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. West southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. West wind 7 to 10 mph.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. West wind 6 to 9 mph.

Advertisement

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 49. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 24.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 46.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.