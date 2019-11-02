Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: November 2, 2019

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Oct. 30, 2019) – Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
This Afternoon
Sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 19. Southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 42. West southwest wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. West southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. West wind 7 to 10 mph.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. West wind 6 to 9 mph.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 49. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 24.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 46.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.