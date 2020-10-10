Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: October 10, 2020

(October 10, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

This Afternoon – Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a southwest wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tonight – A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Sunday – A chance of rain and snow showers before noon. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 49. Windy, with a west wind 23 to 28 mph increasing to 29 to 34 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 31. Windy, with a west wind 23 to 33 mph decreasing to 9 to 19 mph. Winds could gust as high as 49 mph.

Advertisement

Columbus Day – Sunny, with a high near 57. Windy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Breezy.

Advertisement

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 61. Windy.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Breezy.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 57.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 62.