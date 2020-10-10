Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: October 10, 2020

This Afternoon – Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a southwest wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Tonight – A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Sunday – A chance of rain and snow showers before noon. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 49. Windy, with a west wind 23 to 28 mph increasing to 29 to 34 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 31. Windy, with a west wind 23 to 33 mph decreasing to 9 to 19 mph. Winds could gust as high as 49 mph.
Columbus Day – Sunny, with a high near 57. Windy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph.
Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.
Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Breezy.
Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 61. Windy.
Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Breezy.
Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 57.
Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 32.
Friday – Sunny, with a high near 62.