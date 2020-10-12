Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: October 12, 2020

(October 12, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Columbus Day – Sunny, with a high near 59. Windy, with a west wind 22 to 27 mph increasing to 28 to 33 mph. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Windy, with a west wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 64. Windy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Very windy, with a west wind 20 to 30 mph increasing to 31 to 41 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Windy, with a west wind 23 to 33 mph decreasing to 9 to 19 mph. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Breezy.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Breezy.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.