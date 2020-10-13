Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: October 13, 2020

(October 13, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

This Afternoon – Sunny, with a high near 67. Windy, with a west wind 26 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Windy, with a west southwest wind 24 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 43 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 55. Very windy, with a west wind 25 to 30 mph increasing to 35 to 40 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Very windy, with a west wind 27 to 37 mph decreasing to 13 to 23 mph. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Breezy.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy.

Saturday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy.

Sunday – A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy.

Sunday Night – A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy.