Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: October 13, 2020

This Afternoon – Sunny, with a high near 67. Windy, with a west wind 26 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.
Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Windy, with a west southwest wind 24 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 43 mph.
Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 55. Very windy, with a west wind 25 to 30 mph increasing to 35 to 40 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph.
Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Very windy, with a west wind 27 to 37 mph decreasing to 13 to 23 mph. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph.
Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.
Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Breezy.
Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy.
Saturday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy.
Sunday – A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy.
Sunday Night – A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy.
Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy.