Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: October 17, 2020

(October 17, 2020) — Here is your Sweetwater County Weather for the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming

This Afternoon – Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Very windy, with a west wind 33 to 37 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Windy, with a west wind 23 to 33 mph decreasing to 13 to 23 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 47 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Windy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph increasing to 23 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Windy, with a west wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Breezy.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Breezy.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Friday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 50