Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: October 18, 2020

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (October 18, 2020) — Here is your Sweetwater County Weather for the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 33. Breezy.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 48.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Saturday – A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy.