Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: October 20, 2020

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (October 20, 2020) – Here is the seven-day forecast for Sweetwater County from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 65. Windy, with a west wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Thursday – Scattered snow showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. West northwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 14. North wind 5 to 11 mph becoming east after midnight.

Friday– Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Saturday – Scattered snow showers before noon, then scattered rain and snow showers between noon and 1pm, then scattered rain showers after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night – Rain and snow showers likely, becoming all snow after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday – Scattered snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 25.

Sunday Night – Scattered snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 4.

Monday – Isolated snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 23.