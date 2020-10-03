Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: October 3, 2020

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

SWEETWATER, WYOMING (October 3, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

This Afternoon – Areas of smoke. Sunny, with a high near 67. West northwest wind around 7 mph.

Tonight – Areas of smoke. Mostly clear, with a low around 40. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming southeast in the evening.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Sunday Night – Clear, with a low around 40. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Monday Night – Clear, with a low around 38. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday Night – Clear, with a low around 37.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 74.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.