Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: October 6, 2020

(October 6, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

This Afternoon – Sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a west wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight – Clear, with a low around 40. Southwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 73. Light south southwest wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 40. South southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 75. Light south wind becoming west southwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. West southwest wind 5 to 11 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

Saturday Night – A chance of rain showers before 3am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 3am and 5am, then a chance of snow showers after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – Rain and snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Breezy.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Blustery.

Columbus Day – Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy.