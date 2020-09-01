Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: September 1, 2020

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]
SWEETWATER, WYOMING (August 31, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
This Afternoon — Sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Tonight — Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Wednesday — Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.
Wednesday Night — Clear, with a low around 41. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 16 to 21 mph becoming southwest 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Thursday — Sunny, with a high near 82. West northwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Thursday Night — Clear, with a low around 50. West northwest wind 6 to 13 mph.
Friday — Sunny, with a high near 84. West wind 6 to 10 mph.
Friday Night — Clear, with a low around 52.
Saturday — Sunny, with a high near 88.
Saturday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 53.
Sunday — Sunny, with a high near 82.
Sunday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 48.
Labor Day — Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.