Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: September 1, 2020

This Afternoon — Sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Tonight — Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday — Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Wednesday Night — Clear, with a low around 41. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 16 to 21 mph becoming southwest 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Advertisement

Thursday — Sunny, with a high near 82. West northwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday Night — Clear, with a low around 50. West northwest wind 6 to 13 mph.

Friday — Sunny, with a high near 84. West wind 6 to 10 mph.

Friday Night — Clear, with a low around 52.

Advertisement

Saturday — Sunny, with a high near 88.

Saturday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Sunday — Sunny, with a high near 82.

Sunday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Labor Day — Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.