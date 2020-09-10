Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: September 10, 2020

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

SWEETWATER, WYOMING (September 10, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Sponsor

This Afternoon – A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 2pm, then scattered rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a steady temperature around 41. East northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tonight – Scattered rain and snow showers, mainly between midnight and 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. East southeast wind 7 to 9 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Friday – Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Friday Night – Clear, with a low around 40. West southwest wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Advertisement

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 68. West southwest wind around 9 mph.

Saturday Night – Clear, with a low around 41. South wind 7 to 9 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 69. South wind 7 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night – Clear, with a low around 44.

Advertisement

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 75.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 76.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 77.