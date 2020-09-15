Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: September 15, 2020

This Afternoon — Sunny, with a high near 80. West northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight — Clear, with a low around 45. West northwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming south after midnight.

Wednesday — Sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night — Clear, with a low around 47. West wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable.

Thursday — Sunny, with a high near 82. East southeast wind 6 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Thursday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming south after midnight.

Friday — Partly sunny, with a high near 78. South wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Friday Night — A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy.

Saturday — A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy.

Saturday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy.

Sunday — Sunny, with a high near 66.

Sunday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Monday — Sunny, with a high near 69.