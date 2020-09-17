Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: September 17, 2020

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]
SWEETWATER, WYOMING (September 17, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
This Afternoon — Areas of smoke. Sunny, with a high near 81. West southwest wind around 6 mph.
Tonight — Areas of smoke. Mostly clear, with a low around 45. West southwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable.
Friday — Areas of smoke before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. East southeast wind 5 to 13 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.
Friday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. West southwest wind 5 to 11 mph becoming south after midnight.
Saturday — A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a south wind 9 to 18 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Saturday Night — A 30 percent chance of showers before midnight Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. West wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Sunday — Sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Sunday Night — Clear, with a low around 41.
Monday — Sunny, with a high near 75.
Monday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Tuesday — A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.
Tuesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Wednesday — Sunny, with a high near 74.