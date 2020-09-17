Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: September 17, 2020

This Afternoon — Areas of smoke. Sunny, with a high near 81. West southwest wind around 6 mph.

Tonight — Areas of smoke. Mostly clear, with a low around 45. West southwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable.

Friday — Areas of smoke before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. East southeast wind 5 to 13 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.

Friday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. West southwest wind 5 to 11 mph becoming south after midnight.

Saturday — A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a south wind 9 to 18 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Saturday Night — A 30 percent chance of showers before midnight Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. West wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Sunday — Sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Sunday Night — Clear, with a low around 41.

Monday — Sunny, with a high near 75.

Monday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Tuesday — A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Tuesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Wednesday — Sunny, with a high near 74.