Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: September 16, 2020

This Afternoon — Widespread haze. Sunny, with a high near 79. North wind 6 to 8 mph becoming west.

Tonight — Areas of smoke. Clear, with a low around 47. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming south after midnight.

Thursday — Widespread haze between 4pm and 5pm. Areas of smoke before 4pm, then areas of smoke after 5pm. Sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 48. West southwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Friday — Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 6 to 16 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Friday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a southwest wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday — A 50 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with a west wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Saturday Night — A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy.

Sunday — Sunny, with a high near 67.

Sunday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Monday — Sunny, with a high near 72.

Monday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Tuesday — Sunny, with a high near 70.