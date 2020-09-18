Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: September 18, 2020

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]
SWEETWATER, WYOMING (September 18, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
This Afternoon — Areas of smoke. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. North wind 5 to 11 mph becoming west southwest.
Tonight — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. West southwest wind 7 to 13 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Saturday — Scattered showers, mainly between 11am and 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Windy, with a south southeast wind 8 to 13 mph becoming southwest 20 to 25 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Saturday Night — Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 41. West wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday — Sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Sunday Night — Clear, with a low around 42. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Monday — Sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Monday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.
Tuesday — A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.
Tuesday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Wednesday — Sunny, with a high near 72.
Wednesday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 42.
Thursday — Sunny, with a high near 74.