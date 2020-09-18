Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: September 18, 2020

This Afternoon — Areas of smoke. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. North wind 5 to 11 mph becoming west southwest.

Tonight — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. West southwest wind 7 to 13 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday — Scattered showers, mainly between 11am and 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Windy, with a south southeast wind 8 to 13 mph becoming southwest 20 to 25 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night — Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 41. West wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday — Sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Sunday Night — Clear, with a low around 42. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Monday — Sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Monday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Tuesday — A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Tuesday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Wednesday — Sunny, with a high near 72.

Wednesday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Thursday — Sunny, with a high near 74.