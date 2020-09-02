Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: September 2, 2020

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]
SWEETWATER, WYOMING (September 2, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
Red Flag Warning in effect until 8 p.m.
This Afternoon — Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.
Tonight — Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.
Thursday — Sunny, with a high near 83. West wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday Night — Clear, with a low around 47. Southwest wind 5 to 11 mph.
Friday — Sunny, with a high near 85. West southwest wind 3 to 8 mph.
Friday Night — Clear, with a low around 50. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming south southwest after midnight.
Saturday — Sunny, with a high near 89. West southwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Saturday Night — Clear, with a low around 51.
Sunday — Sunny, with a high near 86.
Sunday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 49.
Labor Day — Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy.
Monday Night — Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy.
Tuesday — Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.