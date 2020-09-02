Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: September 2, 2020

This Afternoon — Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Tonight — Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Thursday — Sunny, with a high near 83. West wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night — Clear, with a low around 47. Southwest wind 5 to 11 mph.

Friday — Sunny, with a high near 85. West southwest wind 3 to 8 mph.

Friday Night — Clear, with a low around 50. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming south southwest after midnight.

Saturday — Sunny, with a high near 89. West southwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday Night — Clear, with a low around 51.

Sunday — Sunny, with a high near 86.

Sunday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Labor Day — Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy.

Monday Night — Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy.

Tuesday — Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.