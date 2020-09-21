Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: September 21, 2020

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]
SWEETWATER, WYOMING (September 21, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
This Afternoon — Sunny, with a high near 76. West southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.
Tonight — Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the evening.
Tuesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 15 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Tuesday Night — Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Wednesday — Sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Wednesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph becoming south southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Thursday — Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Thursday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 47.
Friday — Sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy.
Friday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Breezy.
Saturday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy.
Saturday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Breezy.
Sunday — Sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy.