Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: September 22, 2020

SWEETWATER, WYOMING (September 22, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

This Afternoon – Isolated showers after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a southwest wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Isolated showers before 7pm. Patchy smoke between 3am and 4am. Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 38. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a light southwest wind becoming west southwest 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Breezy.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 72.