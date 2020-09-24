Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: September 24, 2020

This Afternoon — Sunny, with a high near 80. Windy, with a west southwest wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Tonight — Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Friday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a light west southwest wind becoming west 17 to 22 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Friday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Saturday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Saturday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Sunday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Sunday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Monday — Sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy.

Monday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Breezy.

Tuesday — Sunny, with a high near 66.

Tuesday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Wednesday — Sunny, with a high near 65.