Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: September 25, 2020

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]
SWEETWATER, WYOMING (September 25, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
A Red Flag Warning is in effect until 7 p.m.
This Afternoon — Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Windy, with a west wind 14 to 19 mph increasing to 24 to 29 mph. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.
Tonight — Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Windy, with a west southwest wind 23 to 28 mph decreasing to 13 to 18 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph.
Saturday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Windy, with a west wind 17 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.
Saturday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.
Sunday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 17 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Sunday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Blustery, with a north wind 12 to 17 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Monday — Sunny, with a high near 61. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Monday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 34.
Tuesday — Sunny, with a high near 70.
Tuesday Night — Clear, with a low around 36.
Wednesday — Sunny, with a high near 67.
Wednesday Night — Clear, with a low around 35.
Thursday — Sunny, with a high near 68.