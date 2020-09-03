Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: September 3, 2020

This Afternoon — Sunny, with a high near 81. West northwest wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight — Mostly clear, with a low around 52. West northwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday — Sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night — Clear, with a low around 52. South southwest wind around 6 mph.

Saturday — Sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Saturday Night — Clear, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Sunday — Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Sunday Night — Clear, with a low around 52. Breezy.

Labor Day — Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy.

Monday Night — Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday — Scattered rain and snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy.

Tuesday Night — Scattered rain and snow showers. Mostly clear, with a low around 31. Blustery.

Wednesday — Sunny, with a high near 62.