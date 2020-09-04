Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: September 4, 2020

This Afternoon — Widespread haze. Sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind.

Tonight — Widespread haze. Clear, with a low around 51. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 5 mph.

Saturday — Widespread haze. Sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Saturday Night — Widespread haze before 7pm. Clear, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Sunday — Sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Sunday Night — Clear, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Labor Day — A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Monday Night — Rain showers before 2am, then rain and snow showers between 2am and 3am, then snow showers after 3am. Low around 29. Blustery. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday — Snow showers, mainly before 7am. High near 44. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday Night — A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 7pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 25. Blustery.

Wednesday — A slight chance of snow showers. Sunny, with a high near 58.

Wednesday Night — A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Thursday — Sunny, with a high near 68.