Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: September 4, 2020

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]
SWEETWATER, WYOMING (September 4, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
This Afternoon — Widespread haze. Sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind.
Tonight — Widespread haze. Clear, with a low around 51. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 5 mph.
Saturday — Widespread haze. Sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.
Saturday Night — Widespread haze before 7pm. Clear, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Sunday — Sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.
Sunday Night — Clear, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.
Labor Day — A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.
Monday Night — Rain showers before 2am, then rain and snow showers between 2am and 3am, then snow showers after 3am. Low around 29. Blustery. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Tuesday — Snow showers, mainly before 7am. High near 44. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Tuesday Night — A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 7pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 25. Blustery.
Wednesday — A slight chance of snow showers. Sunny, with a high near 58.
Wednesday Night — A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly clear, with a low around 32.
Thursday — Sunny, with a high near 68.