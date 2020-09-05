Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: September 5, 2020

This Afternoon — Widespread haze. Sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Tonight — Widespread haze. Clear, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a southwest wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Sunday — Widespread haze. Sunny, with a high near 88. Windy, with a west northwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph.

Sunday Night — Clear, with a low around 50. Windy, with a west southwest wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 13 to 18 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph.

Advertisement

Labor Day — Sunny, with a high near 79. Windy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph increasing to 24 to 29 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph.

Monday Night — Rain and snow showers, becoming all snow after 2am. Low around 28. Windy, with a west northwest wind 21 to 28 mph becoming northeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday — Snow showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 39. Windy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night — A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly clear, with a low around 23. Blustery.

Advertisement

Wednesday — Sunny, with a high near 56.

Wednesday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 33.

Thursday — A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Sunny, with a high near 66.

Thursday Night — A slight chance of showers. Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Friday — Sunny, with a high near 74.