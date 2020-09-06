Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: September 6, 2020

This Afternoon — Areas of smoke before 5pm. Sunny, with a high near 90. Windy, with a west northwest wind 22 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph.

Tonight — Clear, with a low around 52. Windy, with a west southwest wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph.

Labor Day — A chance of sprinkles before 3pm, then a slight chance of rain after 5pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 81. Windy, with a west southwest wind 14 to 19 mph becoming west 24 to 29 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night — A chance of rain before 11pm, then rain and snow likely between 11pm and midnight, then snow after midnight. Low around 29. Very windy, with a north northwest wind 22 to 27 mph becoming east northeast 35 to 40 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Advertisement

Tuesday — A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly before 9am. Patchy blowing snow before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 39. Very windy, with a northeast wind 31 to 36 mph decreasing to 23 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tuesday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 22. Blustery, with an east wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Wednesday — Sunny, with a high near 56. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night — Clear, with a low around 32.

Advertisement

Thursday — Sunny, with a high near 66.

Thursday Night — Clear, with a low around 38.

Friday — Sunny, with a high near 74.

Friday Night — Clear, with a low around 41.

Saturday — Sunny, with a high near 78.