Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: September 8, 2020

SWEETWATER, WYOMING (September 8, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

This Afternoon – Snow showers likely, mainly before 4 pm. Widespread blowing snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 39 to 44 mph decreasing to 33 to 38 mph. Winds could gust as high as 65 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Tonight – Scattered snow showers, mainly before 5am. Areas of blowing snow before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Windy, with an east northeast wind 28 to 33 mph decreasing to 21 to 26 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 49 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Wednesday – Scattered rain and snow showers before noon, then scattered sprinkles between noon and 4pm, then a slight chance of snow showers after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night – Scattered snow showers, mainly after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – A chance of snow showers before 10am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 10am and 11am, then a chance of rain showers after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. East wind 8 to 13 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. South southwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday – A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 70.

Saturday Night – Clear, with a low around 40.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 74.

Sunday Night – Clear, with a low around 42.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 77.